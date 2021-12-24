Mainland China, Hong Kong bourses add ETFs to stock connect schemes

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it had reached agreement with its fellow bourses in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp, to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in stock connect schemes.

The SSE said in a statement that the parties would now step up business and technical preparations related to the inclusion of ETFs, a process estimated to take around six months.

(Reporting by Beijing Newswroom; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.