Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 mln people for COVID-19 per day

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Mainland China, in screening for the new coronavirus, is capable of conducting nucleic acid tests on 3.78 million people per day, compared with 1.26 million people in early March, an official at the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

As of June 22, that's an increase of 200%, Guo Yanhong, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

