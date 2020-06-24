Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 mln people for COVID-19 per day

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Mainland China, in screening for the new coronavirus, is capable of conducting nucleic acid tests on 3.78 million people per day, compared with 1.26 million people in early March, an official at the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Mainland China, in screening for the new coronavirus, is capable of conducting nucleic acid tests on 3.78 million people per day, compared with 1.26 million people in early March, an official at the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

As of June 22, that's an increase of 200%, Guo Yanhong, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters