Mainfreight (MFGHF) Price Target Decreased by 15.47% to 41.25

The average one-year price target for Mainfreight (OTCPK:MFGHF) has been revised to $41.25 / share. This is a decrease of 15.47% from the prior estimate of $48.79 dated May 1, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.58 to a high of $44.62 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.68% from the latest reported closing price of $41.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mainfreight. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFGHF is 0.18%, an increase of 37.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 3,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,163K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFGHF by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 717K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFGHF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 299K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFGHF by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 173K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFGHF by 0.94% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFGHF by 1.76% over the last quarter.

