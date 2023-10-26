News & Insights

US Markets

Maine shooting suspect is U.S. Army Reserve petroleum supply specialist, Army says

Credit: REUTERS/ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S

October 26, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The person at the center of a police manhunt following a mass shooting in Maine, Robert Card, is a petroleum supply specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve with more than two decades in the service and no prior overseas deployments, the Army said on Thursday.

Card, a sergeant 1st class, enlisted in Dec. 2002, the Army said.

State and local police identified Card, who reportedly had been committed to a mental health facility over the summer, as a person of interest in Wednedsay's shooting. They circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hoodie and jeans at one of the crime scenes, holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle in the firing position.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((phillip.stewart@thomsonreuters.com; 1-202-898-8398))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.