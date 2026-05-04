Main Street Set to Release Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN is slated to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after market close. The company’s net investment income per share and total investment income are expected to have increased year over year.

In the last reported quarter, net investment income per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results were supported by an increase in total investment income. However, higher expenses offset these gains.

MAIN has a weak earnings surprise record. Over the past four quarters, Main Street’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice, were in line once and missed once.

Main Street Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Main Street Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Main Street Capital Corporation Quote

MAIN’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q1

Per the company’s preliminary results for the first quarter, its distributable net investment income is 98 cents to $1.02 per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.01. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAIN’s earnings is pegged at $1.04, unchanged over the past seven days.

The consensus estimate indicates a 2.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $145.8 million, which suggests a 6.4% year-over-year rise.

Key Factors to Impact Main Street’s Q1 Performance

MAIN originated $68 million in new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio in the third quarter. These investments were funded with a cost basis of $149.1 million. As of March 31, 2026, its private loan portfolio included total investments at a cost of $2.1 billion. Hence, new and increased private loan commitments and investments in the quarter are anticipated to have aided the company’s top-line growth.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in the first quarter. This is likely to have supported interest income for Main Street in the quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest, fee and dividend income from control investments is pegged at $68.4 million, implying a rise of 21.6% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for interest, fee and dividend income from affiliate investments is pegged at $24.8 million, indicating a 4.6% year-over-year rise.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest, fee and dividend income from non-control and non-affiliate investments is pegged at $54.1 million, suggesting a decline of 5.2% from the year-earlier quarter.

Main Street’s preliminary estimate of net asset value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2026, ranges from $33.42 to $33.50. This reflects an increase from $32.03 as of March 31, 2025. Per management, the rise in NAV per share is mainly driven by the accretive effect of equity issuances. However, this was partly offset by a net decrease in the fair value of the existing investment portfolio, dividends paid out during the quarter that exceeded net investment income (NII) per share and a net tax provision.

Given these preliminary results, management estimates generating a quarterly annualized return on equity of 6% in the quarter.

Main Street’s expenses are expected to remain elevated in the quarter under review due to a rise in interest costs and compensation.

Earnings Whispers for MAIN

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Main Street this time around. This is because Main Street does not have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Main Street is -10.58%.

Zacks Rank: Main Street carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Finance Stocks

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC first-quarter 2026 core earnings of 47 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line fell 6% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCC’s reported quarter’s results were primarily hurt by lower transaction volumes and reduced capital structuring service fees, resulting from capital markets volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and retail outflows. However, higher interest income from investments, marginally lower expenses and robust portfolio activities provided support.

Capital One Financial’s COF adjusted earnings of $4.42 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61. However, the bottom line was up from $4.06 in the prior-year quarter.

COF’s results were hurt by a jump in provisions, higher expenses and a lower loan balance. However, a rise in NII and higher non-interest income offered support. Improvement in the net interest margin and sequential deposit growth were other positives.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.