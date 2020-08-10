Main Street (MAIN) Q2 Earnings As Expected, Expenses Down

Main Street Capital Corporation’s MAIN second-quarter 2020 net investment income of 48 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line fell 23.8% from the year-ago figure.



The company’s second-quarter results were unfavorably impacted by lower total investment income. Also, decrease in net asset value and decline in investment portfolio were headwinds. However, fall in operating expenses acted as a positive.



Distributional net operating income came in at $34.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $42 million.

Total Investment Income Declines, Expenses Down

Total investment income was $31.3 million, down 21% from the year-ago quarter. Lower dividend income from investment portfolio equity investments resulted in this decline. The top-line figure also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49 million.



Total expenses declined 4.6% year over year to $20.7 million. Lower interest expenses, along with compensation and general and administrative costs, led to this fall.



The fair value of Main Street’s total investment portfolio was $2.42 billion as of Jun 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet Position

As of Jun 30, 2020, Main Street’s net asset value (NAV) was $20.85 per share compared with $23.91 on Dec 31, 2019.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had $68.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $425 million of unused capacity under Credit Facility, with which it seeks to support investment and operating activities. Also, it had $35.2 million of remaining SBIC debenture capacity.

Our Take

Steady improvement in total investment income and strong origination volume are anticipated to support this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s bottom-line growth. Moreover, controlled expenses are a tailwind. However, decline in NAV is a major drag.



Main Street Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Main Street Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Main Street Capital Corporation Quote

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

LendingTree TREE recorded second-quarter 2020 adjusted net income per share of 46 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Further, the figure came in lower than the prior-year quarter’s $1.18 per share.



First Horizon National Corporation FHN delivered second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. The bottom-line figure was also 52.4% lower than the year-ago figure.



BOK Financial BOKF reported a negative earnings surprise of 21.4% for the June-end quarter. Earnings per share of 92 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. In addition, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.93.

