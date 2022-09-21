Main Street Capital's (NYSE:MAIN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of October to $0.22. This will take the annual payment to 7.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Main Street Capital's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Main Street Capital's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible. NYSE:MAIN Historic Dividend September 21st 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.62 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.82. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.7% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Main Street Capital May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 2.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Main Street Capital is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Main Street Capital is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Main Street Capital you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

