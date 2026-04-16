Main Street Capital Stock Falls 4% On Q1 Prelim. Operating Results Announcement

(RTTNews) - Stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is moving down about 4 percent on Thursday morning trading after announcing its preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2026.

The company's stock is currently trading at $55.19, down 4.57 percent or $2.64, over the previous close of $57.83 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $50.77 and $67.77 in the past one year.

Main Street's preliminary estimate of first quarter 2026 net investment income is $0.91 to $0.95 per share, distributable net investment income is $0.98 to $1.02 per share and DNII before taxes is $1.02 to $1.06 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.