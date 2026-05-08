Main Street Capital Stock Dips on Q1 Earnings Miss, Expenses Rise Y/Y

Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN plunged 1.3% in yesterday’s trading session after reporting lower-than-expected results. The company reported first-quarter 2026 net investment income (NII) of 93 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The reported figure compares unfavorably with $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The results were affected by an increase in expenses. However, an improvement in the total investment income supported the result to some extent.

Net investment income (GAAP basis) was $84.6 million, down 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

MAIN’s Total Investment Income & Expenses Rise

First-quarter total investment income was $140.1 million, up 2.2% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in interest and fee income. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

Total expenses were $52.3 million, up 10.6% year over year. The increase was due to a rise in almost all the components except interest expenses.

Portfolio Activities for Main Street Capital

In the first quarter, the company invested $205.9 million in its lower middle market (LMM) portfolio. Of this amount, $104.8 million was invested in new portfolio companies. In comparison, the total LMM portfolio investment in the year-ago quarter was $86.2 million.

Main Street Capital completed $149.1 million in total private loan portfolio investments, up from $138.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Main Street Capital’s Balance Sheet Position

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.8 million, which decreased from $41.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The company has an aggregate unused capacity of $1.38 billion under its corporate revolving credit facility, up 13.2% from the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $5.8 billion, up 2.6% from the previous quarter.

Net asset value was $33.46 per share, up from $33.33 as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Our Take on MAIN

Growth in total investment income is likely to continue in the upcoming quarters, driven by increased demand for customized financing. Increased investment commitments and portfolio expansion are expected to aid financial performance. However, rising operating expenses remain a near-term headwind for the company.

Main Street Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Main Street Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Main Street Capital Corporation Quote

Main Street Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other MAIN’s Peers

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC first-quarter 2026 net investment income of 48 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line grew 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Results primarily benefited from an increase in the total investment income and record new commitments. The balance sheet position remained decent. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind for HTGC.

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC first-quarter 2026 core earnings of 47 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line fell 6% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCC’s results were primarily hurt by lower transaction volumes and reduced capital structuring service fees due to capital markets volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and retail outflows. However, higher interest income from investments, marginally lower expenses and robust portfolio activities provided some support.

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Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.