Main Street Capital Sees NII Per Share Of $1.00-$1.02 For Q1

April 16, 2025 — 07:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Wednesday said it expects net investment income for the first quarter to be in the range of $1.00 per share to $1.02 per share. This compares with NII per share of $1.05 per share last year.

Distributable net investment income is expected between $1.06 per share and $1.08 per share. In the previous-year quarter, DNII per share was $1.11.

Main Street's preliminary estimate of net asset value per share as of March 31, 2025 is $32.00 - $32.06, an increase of 1.1% - 1.3% from the NAV per share of $31.65 as of December 31, 2024.

First-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on May 8.

