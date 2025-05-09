Main Street Capital Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Rise Y/Y

Main Street Capital Corporation’s MAIN first-quarter 2025 adjusted net investment income of $1.01 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 per share. However, the reported figure compares unfavorably with $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The results benefited from an improvement in the total investment income. However, an increase in expenses acted as a spoilsport.

Distributable net investment income (GAAP basis) was $94.8 million, marginally up from the prior-year quarter.

MAIN’s Total Investment Income & Expenses Rise

First-quarter total investment income was $137.05 million, up 4.1% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in dividend income. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

Total expenses were $47.2 million, up 13% year over year. The increase was due to a rise in all the components of expenses except compensation.

Portfolio Activities for Main Street Capital

In the first quarter, the company invested $86.2 million in its lower middle market (LMM) portfolio. Of this amount, $61.9 million was invested in new portfolio companies. In comparison, the total LMM portfolio investment in the year-ago quarter was $91.8 million.

Main Street Capital completed $138.2 million in total private loan portfolio investments, down from $154.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

The net decrease in the total cost basis of the middle market investment portfolio was $44.2 million compared with $21.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Main Street Capital’s Balance Sheet Position

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $109.2 million, which increased from $78.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The company has an aggregate unused capacity of $1.19 billion under its corporate revolving credit facility, down 10.03% from the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $5.3 billion, up 2.9% from the previous quarter.

Net asset value was $32.03 per share, up from $31.65 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Our Take on MAIN

Growth in total investment income is expected to continue in the coming quarters, driven by increased demand for customized financing. Higher investment commitments are anticipated to continue boosting the company’s financial performance. However, an increase in the expense base is a near-term concern.

Main Street Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Main Street Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Main Street Capital Corporation Quote

Main Street Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other MAIN’s Peers

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC first-quarter 2025 net investment income of 45 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line declined 10% from the year-ago quarter.

The results of HTGC were adversely affected by weak performance in the interest, dividend and fee income. However, a slight reduction in net operating expenses by 0.8% was positive. Net investment income was $77.5 million, down 2.2% year over year (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Ares Capital Corporation ARCC reported its first-quarter 2025 core earnings of 50 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The bottom line also reflected a decline of 15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The results were primarily affected by lower portfolio exits and gross commitments. Yet, an improvement in the total investment income, a fall in expenses and ARCC’s robust activities offered some support. GAAP net income was $241 million or 36 cents per share, down from $449 million or 76 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.