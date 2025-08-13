Main Street Capital Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of $350 Mln Of 5.40% Notes Due 2028

(RTTNews) - Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.40% notes due 2028.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.40% per year, payable semiannually, will mature on August 15, 2028 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at Main Street's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.

The offering is expected to close on August 15, 2025.

Main Street said it intends to initially use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under Main Street's corporate revolving credit facility or its special purpose vehicle revolving credit facility, and then, through re-borrowing under the Credit Facilities, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, to make investments in marketable securities and idle funds investments, to pay operating expenses and other cash obligations, and for general corporate purposes.

