Markets
MAIN

Main Street Capital Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of $350 Mln Of 5.40% Notes Due 2028

August 13, 2025 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.40% notes due 2028.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.40% per year, payable semiannually, will mature on August 15, 2028 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at Main Street's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.

The offering is expected to close on August 15, 2025.

Main Street said it intends to initially use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under Main Street's corporate revolving credit facility or its special purpose vehicle revolving credit facility, and then, through re-borrowing under the Credit Facilities, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, to make investments in marketable securities and idle funds investments, to pay operating expenses and other cash obligations, and for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.