News & Insights

Markets
MAIN

Main Street Capital Preliminary Q1 Profit Above Estimates

April 16, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) reported its preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2024. Preliminary estimate of first quarter net investment income is $1.04 to $1.06 per share and distributable net investment income is $1.10 to $1.12 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.03. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Main Street's first quarter results will be released on May 9, 2024, after the financial markets close.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.