Main Street Capital Preliminary Q1 Profit Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) reported its preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2024. Preliminary estimate of first quarter net investment income is $1.04 to $1.06 per share and distributable net investment income is $1.10 to $1.12 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.03. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Main Street's first quarter results will be released on May 9, 2024, after the financial markets close.

