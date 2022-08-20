Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.215

Main Street Capital Corporation's (NYSE:MAIN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.215 on 15th of September. This will take the annual payment to 6.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Main Street Capital's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Main Street Capital's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

EPS is set to grow by 8.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible. NYSE:MAIN Historic Dividend August 20th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.62 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Main Street Capital might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 2.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.4% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Main Street Capital's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Main Street Capital is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Main Street Capital has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

