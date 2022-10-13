Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.22

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of November to $0.22. This will take the annual payment to 8.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Main Street Capital's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Main Street Capital's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 81% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.62 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.82. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.7% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Main Street Capital May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings has been rising at 2.4% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 2.4% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Main Street Capital's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Main Street Capital's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Main Street Capital (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Main Street Capital not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.