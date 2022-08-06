Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.215

The board of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.215 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 5.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Main Street Capital's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Main Street Capital is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.5%. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 86% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

NYSE:MAIN Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.62 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.66. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 3.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Main Street Capital's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Main Street Capital's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Main Street Capital is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 6 warning signs for Main Street Capital (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

