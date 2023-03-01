Main Street Capital (MAIN)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

From a technical perspective, Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. MAIN's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

MAIN has rallied 7.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates MAIN could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account MAIN's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 3 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting MAIN on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

