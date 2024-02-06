Main Street Capital (MAIN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Main Street Capital (MAIN) standing at $45.19, reflecting a +0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.54% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 3.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $125.52 million, up 10.22% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.59.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.