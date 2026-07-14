Main Street Capital (MAIN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $53.09, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.01, marking a 2.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $143.23 million, showing a 0.52% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $580.63 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.99% and +2.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Main Street Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.99.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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