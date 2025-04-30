Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Main Street Capital (MAIN) reached $53.56, with a -1.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The the stock of investment firm has fallen by 6.06% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1, showcasing a 4.76% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $137.37 million, showing a 4.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $557.03 million, which would represent changes of -1.71% and +2.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Main Street Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.24 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

