Is Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Main Street Capital (MAIN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Main Street Capital is one of 863 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAIN's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MAIN has returned 20.4% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 9.8%. As we can see, Main Street Capital is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aegon NV (AEG). The stock is up 10.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Aegon NV's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Main Street Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7% so far this year, so MAIN is performing better in this area.

Aegon NV, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Main Street Capital and Aegon NV as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

