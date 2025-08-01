Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -1.10%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $63.99, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 5.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.99, showcasing a 1.98% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $137.23 million, up 3.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.96 per share and a revenue of $550.78 million, demonstrating changes of -3.18% and +1.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Main Street Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.93 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.