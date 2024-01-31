Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the latest trading day at $45.28, indicating a -1.52% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

The investment firm's stock has climbed by 5.82% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 3.06% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $125.52 million, up 10.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.64% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Main Street Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Main Street Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

