Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $40.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 1.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Main Street Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 20.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.33 million, up 26.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $498.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.62% and +32.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.3, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

