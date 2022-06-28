Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $38.63, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 1.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.34 million, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $333.51 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.85% and +15.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Main Street Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.54, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MAIN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.