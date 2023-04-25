Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $39.91, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.09 million, up 44.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $474.74 million, which would represent changes of +18.54% and +25.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.94.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.