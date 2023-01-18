Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $38.97, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 8.92% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $107.58 million, up 30.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.02, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.