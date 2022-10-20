Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $34.67, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 10.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 5.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.68 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago period.

MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $344.06 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.12% and +19.03%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.5, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



