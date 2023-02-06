Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $39.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 8.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $107.58 million, up 30.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.16, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

