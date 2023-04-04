Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $39.67, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 6.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 32.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.09 million, up 44.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $474.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.54% and +25.97%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.02, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

