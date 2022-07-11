Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $40.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 10.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 7.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.34 million, up 20.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $333.51 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.85% and +15.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

We can also see that MAIN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

