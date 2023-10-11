Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the latest trading day at $39.96, indicating a -0.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

The investment firm's shares have seen a decrease of 1.5% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.48%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $124.33 million, reflecting a 26.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $498.13 million, indicating changes of +24.62% and +32.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.17.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.