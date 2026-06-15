Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $51.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 2.02% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $143.23 million, down 0.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $580.63 million, indicating changes of -4.99% and +2.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% lower. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Main Street Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.14, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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