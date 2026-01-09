Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $61.19, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $140.81 million, indicating a 0.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.19 per share and a revenue of $561.66 million, indicating changes of +2.44% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Main Street Capital is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.81, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.