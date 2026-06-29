Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Main Street Capital (MAIN) ended the recent trading session at $51.56, demonstrating a +1.08% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.07%.

Shares of the investment firm witnessed a loss of 0.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.96%, and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 2.02% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $143.23 million, indicating a 0.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $580.63 million, demonstrating changes of -4.99% and +2.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Main Street Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.07.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.