Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $60.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.05, marking a 1.87% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $141.4 million, indicating a 9.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher within the past month. At present, Main Street Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.42.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.