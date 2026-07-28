Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $55.32, marking a +2.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

The investment firm's stock has climbed by 4.34% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 2.02% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $143.23 million, showing a 0.52% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and a revenue of $580.63 million, representing changes of -5.23% and +2.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.2% upward. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.9, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.