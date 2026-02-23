Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Main Street Capital (MAIN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $140.81 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Main Street Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments' will likely reach $60.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments' should arrive at $56.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments' should come in at $22.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

Shares of Main Street Capital have demonstrated returns of -9.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

