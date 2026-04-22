Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $54.65, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 1.46% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 2.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $145.84 million, showing a 6.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.1 per share and revenue of $594.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.61% and +5.04%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Main Street Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.27.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.