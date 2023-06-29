Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $39.76, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.03 million, up 40.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $484.86 million, which would represent changes of +21.28% and +28.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

