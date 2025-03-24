Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $58.65, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.28%.

The investment firm's shares have seen a decrease of 7.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $137.37 million, indicating a 4.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $557.03 million, indicating changes of -1.71% and +2.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.31% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Main Street Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.85.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, placing it within the bottom 48% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

