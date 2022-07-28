Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $44.62, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 13.9% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.34 million, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $333.51 million, which would represent changes of +2.85% and +15.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.05, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MAIN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

