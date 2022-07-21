Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $42.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 13.48% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.34 million, up 20.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $333.51 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.85% and +15.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Main Street Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.95, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MAIN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

