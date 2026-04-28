Main Street Capital (MAIN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) was up +1.32% at $54.65. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.49% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

The investment firm's shares have seen an increase of 4.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 8.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2026. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.97%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $145.84 million, indicating a 6.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.1 per share and a revenue of $594.95 million, indicating changes of -2.61% and +5.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.11.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.