Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $47.32, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 0.98% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $128 million, reflecting a 6.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $514.85 million, indicating changes of -6.65% and +2.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Main Street Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.53.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

