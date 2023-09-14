Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $40.89, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Main Street Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.33 million, up 26.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $498.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.62% and +32.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Main Street Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.28, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

