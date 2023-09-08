Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $40.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 1.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.33 million, up 26.36% from the prior-year quarter.

MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $498.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.62% and +32.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.23, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

