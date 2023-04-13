Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $39.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 1.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Main Street Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 32.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.09 million, up 44.94% from the year-ago period.

MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $474.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.54% and +25.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.01, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.