Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $40.80, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Main Street Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $120.03 million, up 40.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $484.86 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.28% and +28.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.33, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

