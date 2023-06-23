Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $38.20, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 2.98% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $118.62 million, up 39.23% from the year-ago period.

MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $482.89 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.36% and +28.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.09, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

